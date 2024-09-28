Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde head to Barnet this afternoon with Nathan Delfouneso looking for improvements after their loss in midweek.

The Coasters suffered their first defeat under the interim stewardship of Delfouneso and Chris Neal, losing 2-1 against Tamworth at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Having trailed early in the second half, Fylde levelled through Nick Haughton’s penalty before they were beaten by a stoppage-time goal.

They now have to try and bounce back at a Barnet team which has won its last four to sit top of the National League table, ahead of York City on goals scored.

AFC Fylde joint-interim boss Nathan Delfouneso Picture: Steve McLellan

“I don’t think we did enough to win the game but I didn’t think we deserved to lose it,” Delfouneso said of Tuesday’s defeat.

“Possession-wise, we had a crazy amount of the ball but I don’t think we did enough with it.

“I think we had plenty of final-third entries but didn’t create anything with it; I don’t think we were productive.

“We kept the ball, which is what we want to do, but it gets to a point where we need to penetrate and we need to try and hurt them.

“I don’t think we did. I don’t think we stretched their backline enough and I don’t think we tested them enough.

“I felt, to a point, they were pretty comfortable. I think we had a spark after we got the penalty, which was about 10, 15 minutes or so, but again, we just lacked that creativity, that bit of something to go and create a clear-cut chance in the final third.

“We had momentum without creating anything, which we need to do in those moments.”