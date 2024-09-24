Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal’s unbeaten run in temporary charge of AFC Fylde came to a disappointing end as Tamworth won 2-1 at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Tamworth’s second-half opener from Tom McGlinchey was cancelled out by Nick Haughton’s 10th goal of the season only for Dan Creaney to win it six minutes into added time.

The Coasters made three changes to the team that drew with Woking on Saturday, with Charlie Jolley, Taylor O’Kane and Patrick Gamble all starting.

​Nick Haughton scored his 10th goal of the season in Fylde’s defeat by Tamworth Photo: AIDEN WILSON

Fylde had more of the early possession, with Jolley and Gavin Massey looking lively down the flanks.

Yet Tamworth almost took the lead late in the first half, when Nathan Tshikuna aimed for the bottom right corner only to be denied by a wonderful save by Ben Winterbottom.

Tamworth grabbed the opener two minutes into the second half, when Haydn Hollis found McGlinchey and he guided the ball past Winterbottom.

Jolley then went one-on-one with goalkeeper Jas Singh but could only find the side-netting, then Winterbottom made a brilliant save to deny the unmarked Kai Williams on 53 minutes.

And that save looked all the more important 10 minutes later, when Danny Ormerod was fouled in the box by Luke Fairlamb and Fylde had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

The National League’s top goalscorer made no mistake as Haughton buried his spot-kick in the bottom left corner.

Tyler Roberts nearly put The Coasters ahead when a Haughton corner was cleared only as far as the winger, who shot just wide of the left post.

Winterbottom was called into action again on 79 minutes, when Munashe Sundire’s strike was heading for the top left corner until the Brentford loan keeper pulled off a brilliant save.

Joe Riley must have thought he’d earned the winner when he let fly towards the bottom left corner but the ball passed just wide.

But Tamworth won it at the death as Creaney got on the end of a Tom Tonks’ long throw to take all three points. The Coasters visit league leaders Barnet on Saturday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans, Long, Jolley, Mitchell, Haughton, Whelan, Massey, Hosannah, Ormerod, O'Kane' Subs: Richardson, Gamble, Obi, Zanzala, Ustabasi, Roberts, Riley