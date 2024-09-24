Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde return to National League action tonight with joint interim boss Nathan Delfouneso looking to build upon two positive results in the last week.

The Coasters welcome Tamworth to Mill Farm (7.45pm), having taken four points from six following Chris Beech’s departure as head coach nine days ago.

Those results have moved Fylde out of the bottom four as they prepare to host a Tamworth team two places and as many points above them in the table.

Last season’s National League North champions have climbed above Fylde following back-to-back wins against Maidenhead United and Braintree Town.

AFC Fylde drew against Woking at the weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Woking, Delfouneso – overseeing matters alongside Chris Neal – said: “There’s an element of frustration, I think we did more than enough to win the game.

“There were key moments at times which we didn’t do good enough in but, in general, I thought we did enough to win the game.

“The positives were there to see, which I think anyone here would have noticed, so we’ve got to take that on board.

“I think it’s clear that they’re enjoying having the ball. I felt we could have used it a bit better in moments but some of the football we played was very good.

“The chances we created, we can take positives from that.

“Now it’s down to us to put them away because we had a really strong spell, especially at the start of the second half.”

While there was some frustration at last weekend’s point, Delfouneso has challenged Fylde’s players to use that as motivation tonight.

He added: “We need to use the disappointment because we didn’t get what we felt we deserved.

“Can we use that energy and desire to really go and be (on the) front foot and go all out for Tuesday?

“We’ve got to do things right, we’ve got to prepare right and we’ll do everything necessary.

“We’ve got two games next week. It’s not just Tuesday, we’ve got a trip to Barnet on Saturday so plenty of players are going to be needed – use what happened today and use that going into Tuesday.”