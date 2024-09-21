AFC Fylde 1, Woking 1: Nick ​Haughton screamer not enough for victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​A level game at Mill Farm saw AFC Fylde held to a 1-1 draw by Woking at Mill Farm in the National League table.

Nick Haughton’s screamer was cancelled out by a header from Lewis Walker, forcing the Coasters to settle for a point.

The first chance for Fylde came in the 15th minute as a cross in from Bryce Hosannah found Danny Ormerod in the box, however a deflection forced the header wide keeping the scoreline square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a wide attack from Woking, Lewis Walker was substituted on in the 20th minute with forward Harry Beautyman forced off with an injury.

Nick Haughton put AFC Fylde ahead against Woking (photo: Steve McLellan)

Pressure over the next five minutes saw an attempt from Gavin Massey which forced a strong, low save from the Woking keeper, topping the action in the first 45.

The Coasters swiftly got back to it in the second half, winning a free kick just outside of the box within the opening few minutes.

Nick Haughton played the free kick short to Joe Riley, who teed it up perfectly for the Fylde number 10 to change the angle and curl home for the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continued pressure followed from Fylde with Gavin Massey bending an effort which struck the inside of the post but failed to double the Coaster’s slender lead.

But that close attempt came back to haunt the home side as Woking equalised just past the hour mark as Lewis Walker headed home for a corner.

Fylde continued to push for a winner with substitute Offrande Zanzala going close, but it was a frustrating end to the proceedings as the score remained level.

Next up for the Coasters is another Mill Farm clash with Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans, Long, Whelan (C), Hosannah, Mitchell, Riley (O’Kane), Haughton, Massey, Ustabasi (Jolley), Ormerod (Zanzala)

Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, Obi, Hailwood