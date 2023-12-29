Chris Beech refused to be too critical of his AFC Fylde players following Boxing Day’s defeat at Rochdale.

The Coasters were beaten 2-0, keeping them at the foot of the National League table with a six-point gap to safety.

They had looked set to go in level at half-time, only for Ian Henderson to put Dale ahead before Kwaku Oduroh settled matters in second-half stoppage time.

Speaking to Fylde’s media team, Beech said: “Football is a very harsh industry and what you’ve got to do is not lose belief in respect of what you’re doing.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech reflected on their defeat against Rochdale Picture: Steve McLellan

“In performance you can see it’s very good but it’s about winning: the boys have been doing really good things in good moments.

“They don’t deserve any criticism for those efforts but what they have to do is keep believing in the right way and the right things.

“It (the first goal) comes from us attacking, so it comes from us not getting it right, the goalkeeper receiving the ball, playing a really long ball and Ian’s experience, he benefits.

“We’ve responded really well, changed a few things at half-time regarding shape and constantly attacked Rochdale’s goal but, the same old story, you’ve got to put that football in the onion bag.

“What we’ve got to start doing now is being ruthless. The lads have got to stick together and believe in it.