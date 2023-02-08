Ric Seear bagged a hat-trick for the Mechanics on Tuesday in a game where both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Seear’s night had actually started with a sinbinning inside four minutes and, after he returned, Joe Robinson had AFC’s first effort on target with a header.

An end-to-end game saw the Mechanics given a penalty on 26 minutes following a foul on Sam Smedley.

AFC Blackpool's Jacob Gregory had an eventful first half Picture: Adam Gee

Jacob Gregory stepped up to take it but his spot-kick was saved by the keeper.

Cleator Moor then struck the woodwork and saw the rebound put wide, moments before heading against the post.

Then, as the half drew to a close, Gregory was tripped for another penalty.

This resulted in a scuffle which ended with him and Cleator Moor’s Josh Charlton both sent off.

Once the dust settled, Seear found the corner to put AFC 1-0 up at half-time.

The second half was scrappy for a while with neither team really causing too many problems.

Freddie Kenyon’s free-kick went over before he was brought down as AFC were awarded a third penalty on 69 minutes.

Seear dinked his effort down the middle of the goal this time, making it 2-0.

As Cleator Moor pushed to try and salvage something, counter-attacks started to open up.

Seear scored his third of the game in the 87th minute, controlling Dan Hall’s long ball before curling it into the bottom corner.