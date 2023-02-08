Visitors Kirkham Junior Blues played their part in a cracking contest and their manager Andrew Stewart told The Gazette: “We got off to a rocky start but then played well in a great game.

“The players are bringing the passing drills we work on in training into the matches and they are getting better and better.”

Match of the week action between South Shore Youth Reds Under-8s and Kirkham Junior Blues Picture: B&DYFL

South Shore manager Emily Tobin added: “It was good to be playing again. The team are learning and developing week by week.”

Last season’s South Shore Under-7s have split into two U8 teams: the Blacks and Reds.

After her U18 team completed their B&DYFL journey last season, Emily has taken charge of the U8 Reds and hopes to go the full distance with them.

The Blues are one of three U8 teams at Kirkham and Andrew only became manager at Christmas, having previously been assistant since the team formed last season.

South Shore Youth Reds Under-8s

Their player of the match was Braden for an excellent display up front, though Jersey also gave a powerful display on the wing and in defence.

Kian was the South Shore star man, starting in goal and also playing in defence.

In the Under-18 competition, Bispham JFF Blades Whites are still chasing leaders FY Academy after a victory over clubmates BJFF Phantoms, with goals from Kian Atkinson (4), Harrison Moody (3), Noel Barrow (2), Jack Beavers, Jack Murphy and Taylor Shaw.

Jack Crossley, Joe Barton and AJ Fishwick scored for Phantoms.

Kirkham Junior Blues Under-8s

Other BJFF winners were the Blades Blues, defeating Staining 6-3 with goals by Cole Stephenson (3), Daniel Taylor (2) and George Carr. Staining’s scorers were Reuban Williams, Kaleb Deans and Kai Danson.

There were two wins for Thornton Cleveleys, whose Blacks beat South Shore Youth while the Reds defeated Clifton Rangers as Raedan Shirran scored three, Ethan Davies two and Toby Scammell the other.