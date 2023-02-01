Both teams are now playing in the top tier at the Blackpool and District Youth League’s youngest age group and they put on a game which lived up to our match of the week billing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds manager Michael Ducker told The Gazette: “This was our first home game since November because of the weather, so it’s great to be back and this was a really good game.

Match of the week action between the under-sevens of Poulton FC Reds and BJFF Blades Pictures: BLACKPOOL AND DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

“We’re in a higher division for phase two of the season, so it’s very competitive but all the boys enjoyed it.”

So did the Blades side, managed by Daryl Fairfax-Price, who added: “It was tough after a few weeks without a game but it’s good to be back. They are a good bunch, always happy and smiling, even when it doesn’t go their way.”

The Poulton team was formed out of an under-sixes’ group and they found a willing volunteer to manage them in Michael, whose son George plays.

“We are the only under-sevens side at Poulton but we have a squad of 10,” he explained, “so hopefully we’ll split into two teams next season.”

The Poulton FC Reds Under-7

Daryl, who also coaches an U8 team at BJFF, only put this team together in September and added: “They are a developing side and have gone from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poulton named goalkeeper Harrison as man of the match for a fine penalty save, though he was run close by Taylor, who scored a hat-trick. Ollie scored a sensational goal for BJFF and was their outstanding player.

There was victory for BJFF in the Under-18s competition as their Blades Whites won a very close match with Wyre Juniors 3-2. Goals by Taylor Shaw (2) and Aaron Crombie kept them second in the table, while Owen Jack scored both for Wyre.

FY Academy are still two points clear at the top after Theo Cunliffe and Dan Valentine scored in a 3-0 win over Thornton Cleveleys Reds.

The Bispham JFF Blades Under-7s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad