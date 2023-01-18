The YMCA Orange Under-10s welcomed Fylde Coast Soccer Messis for only their second match in the top tier at this age group.

When Lionel Messi was lifting the World Cup last month, the new B&DYFL team bearing his name had just completed phase one of their first season in the league, resulting in promotion to the top tier for phase two.

Match action between YMCA Orange Under-10 and Fylde Coast Soccer Messis

Messis manager Ben Reader told The Gazette: “It was a very big pitch at YMCA but we were just pleased to be playing. It was a good, end-to-end game and a close battle. This is a bit of a step up but we’ve done well since joining the league.”

Formed only last season, Ben’s team switched from the Poulton and District Primary League last summer while YMCA Orange were delighted to be back in action, having not played since early December.

Head coach John Bushell said: “The rain had stopped, the pitch was great and it was a good open game between attacking teams. We've had a real mixed bag of results but it’s great to be playing.”

The team, run by John and manager Steve Rawcliffe, has been together since under-sixes, and has welcomed Zach Oliver from the development squad this season.

YMCA Under-10 Orange

His namesake Zach Evans was the man of the match, timing his tackles superbly, while Fin Durris was the YMCA parents’ choice and goalkeeper Leo Pettigrew was the Messis’ star player.

Matches went ahead in the Under-18 competition despite the weather, with some excellent football.

A very close encounter between Thornton Cleveleys Reds and Poulton Town was won by the only goal from Town’s Joe Barton, lifting them into third.

Bispham JFF Blades Whites are second after Aaron Crombie scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Staining JFC.

Fylde Coast Soccer Under-10 Messis

Oliver Ward and Taylor Shaw were also on target, while Staining’s scorers were James Wiseman and Jacob Shaw.