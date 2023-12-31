Blackpool's League One rivals have looked to a Seasiders legend to take the reigns and steer them away from their relegation troubles.

Charlie Adam (R) was part of the Blackpool team that won promotion to the Premier League. He is now a football manager for the first time in his career. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fleetwood Town have moved quickly to appoint Charlie Adam as their new first-team head coach. The Cod Army sacked Lee Johnson, and their manager search has lasted less than a day, as they look to Blackpool legend Adam to save them from relegation.

The 38-year-old has been given his first role in senior football management. He was player-coach at Dundee, and for the last 18 months has been a coach of Burnley's under-21's team, and their loan manager.

He inherits a side currently second from bottom in League One and are currently five points adrift of safety. His first match will be against Shrewsbury Town on New Year's Day - getting down to business quickly. Blackpool play Fleetwood Town on Saturday, March 23, and that is the date that Adam could return to Bloomfield Road albeit as an opposition manager.

“I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with," said Adam following his appointment at the Highbury Stadium.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.

“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around - we can’t wait to get started."

Adam made 98 appearances for the Seasiders across two spells, scoring 35 goals and getting 22 assists. The 26-cap Scotland midfielder scored in the 3-2 play-off win against Cardiff City to take them into the Premier League for the first time in their existence.