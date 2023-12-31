News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool predicted line-up and bench V Lincoln City: Four changes from the dampening final game of 2023

Blackpool start the new year with a home game against Lincoln City.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to 2023, which finished with away defeats to Burton Albion and Port Vale.

A number of players have been absent through illness in the last week, while both Jake Beesley and Ollie Norburn were forced off with injury on Friday evening at Vale Park.

Here’s our predicted line-up for New Year’s Day:

Blackpool welcome Lincoln City to Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool welcome Lincoln City to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
It's been a difficult couple of games for Dan Grimshaw, but remains Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

It's been a difficult couple of games for Dan Grimshaw, but remains Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Olly Casey made his first league start since the end of October in the defeat to Port Vale.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey made his first league start since the end of October in the defeat to Port Vale. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Marvin Ekpiteta missed the festive period through illness, but could come back into contention if fit for the visit of Lincoln.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta missed the festive period through illness, but could come back into contention if fit for the visit of Lincoln. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
James Husband is the most regular member of the Seasiders defence, with his experience proving crucial at times.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband is the most regular member of the Seasiders defence, with his experience proving crucial at times. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton will be hoping to improve on his recent displays and provide more of a threat in the wide areas with his final product.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton will be hoping to improve on his recent displays and provide more of a threat in the wide areas with his final product. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLincoln CityPort ValeSeasiders