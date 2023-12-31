Blackpool v Lincoln City team news as nine out and five doubts

Team news and injury updates ahead of Blackpool v Lincoln City in the EFL League One - including updates on Jordan Rhodes and Ethan Erhahon.

Blackpool aim to begin the New Year better than how they enter it as they host Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road in an EFL League One clash. The Seasiders tasted back-to-back defeats on Boxing Day and in their last fixture on Friday against Burton Albion and Port Vale respectively.

Neil Critchley's side failed to respond to Vale's three goals with Ben Garrity opening the scoring before James Wilson and Nathan Smith added two more in the second-half. The defeat left them seven points adrift of the play-offs and now there are several teams such as Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town who are breathing down their necks.

Monday's opponents Lincoln are just inside the top-half and if they were to win then they'd go to within a point of Blackpool, though they aren't in the best of form. Michael Skubala took over from Mark Kennedy and right now the former Leeds United under-21's coach is on a six-game winless run. Lincoln suffered defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town over the festive period, and picked up just two points from a possible 15.

Blackpool's defeat to Port Vale also saw two injury concerns prop up with both Jake Beesley and Ollie Norburn forced off. The Seasiders fans are also anxious about Jordan Rhodes amid talk of Huddersfield Town recalling the striker. Lincoln City have their fair share of injuries, with Tyler Walker expected to be out for the remainder of the campaign. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash.

Jake Beesley - out Came off injured against Port Vale after suffering an ankle injury. It's likely he's out for the next few weeks which is a major blow given the lack of striking options.

Jake Beesley - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on December 29: "It doesn't look great. "It's the lower part of his leg; the top of his ankle. He just had his foot planted and someone accidentally caught him, and the weight of the other player has gone onto him. "He's got it strapped up at the moment and we'll see how he is in the next few weeks."

Shayne Lavery - out Still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in November. He shouldn't be too far off after nearly two months out.

Paudie O'Connor - out Suspended after getting sent off with a stray elbow against Northampton Town. He'll miss the next few games.

Kylian Kouassi - out Like Lavery, Kouassi has a hamstring injury. He shouldn't be too far off either, but with Jordan Rhodes potentially being called, striking reinforcements are needed.