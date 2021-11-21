Chadderton 3 AFC Blackpool 0: First-half goals do the damage

Chadderton were instantly on the front foot, with a shot dragged wide from the edge of the box on three minutes.

AFC keeper Michael Donlon’s resulting goal-kick found home player Ethan Sutcliffe, who caught the ball on the half-volley and sent it into the back of the net.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0 as a ball over the top found Adam Dale, who was one-on-one with Donlon before slotting it underneath the goalkeeper.

Jacob Gregory missed a penalty for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee

Chadderton sent another effort off target before AFC were forced into a change.

Donlon twice tipped over efforts but, from the second one, landed awkwardly on his shoulder which saw him taken off.

James Hughes came off the bench with skipper Adam Sumner moving back from midfield to take over in goal.

Conah Bishop and Josh Winder both volleyed over the Chadderton bar before Curtis Thompson’s shot was saved well.

Eventually, just before the half-time whistle, the home side scored their third as another ball over the top found Sutcliffe, who blasted it past Sumner for his second.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Baird’s side almost conceded again five minutes into the second half as Sutcliffe headed into the ground and the ball bounced over the bar.

At the other end, Thompson volleyed just over from the edge of the area before AFC earned a penalty.

Jacob Gregory was fouled but sent his spot-kick over the bar, summing up AFC’s day.

Despite continuing to apply pressure, AFC were unable to find a way through as Chadderton took the points.

They are back in action on Saturday with a home game against AFC Darwen.

AFC Blackpool: Donlon, Radcliffe, Higham, Bishop, McLean, Sumner, Thompson, Gregory, Winder, Morris, McKenna. Subs: Hughes, Pickering, Duffield, Roberts.