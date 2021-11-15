Community rallies around non-league side AFC Blackpool after vandals break in and cause damage to Jepson Way ground

The non-league club revealed on its Twitter page on Sunday that damage had been caused to the changing rooms and clubhouse overnight.

The club's scheduled Under-17s game had to be postponed as a result.

As yet, nothing is known about the perpetrators.

"AFC Blackpool on Jepson Way has been broken into overnight," manager Martin Baird wrote on social media.

"Anybody with information please message us - such a kick in the teeth for a local community club.

"Appreciate any information and sharing of this post that may lead to some answers."

AFC Blackpool posted pictures of the damage on social media

Since news broke of the vandalism, a fundraiser has been set up to raise money to help repair the damage.

Kevin Quirke, of Blackpool FC's supporters' group Tangerine Knights, launched the fundraising page.

He wrote: "I'm fundraising to help local amateur football club AFC Blackpool replace damaged doors caused by mindless vandalism.

"A community club run by volunteers had it's clubhouse and changing rooms damaged overnight by an unknown group of people.

"Unfortunately they cannot claim on the insurance policy as it will massively raise their premiums.

"The club provides so much for the town with youth football, adult football and community events. Please give anything you can to help AFC recover from this awful, devastating incident."

At the time of writing, £735 has been raised.

Unfortunately this isn't the first time AFC Blackpool have been the victims of mindless vandalism.

Back in July 2019, thugs left a trail of damage including damage including broken seats, windows and graffiti.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.