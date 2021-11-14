AFC Blackpool 3 Daisy Hill 0: First-half double sets up three points

Manager Martin Baird made three changes from Tuesday’s draw at Bury AFC with Billy McKenna, Ben Roberts and Josh Winder in for Ben Duffield, John-Jo Morris and Kyle White.

AFC came close to an opening goal when a visiting player almost put the ball into his own goal, only to be saved by a goalline clearance.

Play immediately switched to the other end where AFC keeper Michael Donlon did superbly to push behind a looping cross.

AFC Blackpool picked up three points on Saturday Picture: Adam Gee

The opening goal came on 13 minutes when Roberts crossed for Jacob Gregory, who took a touch and beat his man before being brought down for a penalty.

Gregory stepped up and found the top corner for his 11th goal of the season.

The visitors looked to come forward but, having been caught offside on numerous occasions, were limited to shots from outside the box which didn’t worry Donlon.

AFC then went two up on 29 minutes when Oscar Radcliffe lofted a high ball into the box towards McKenna, the ball bouncing loose to Gregory who went past his man and scored his second.

Four minutes before half-time, Radcliffe’s cross found McKenna but he headed off target as AFC led 2-0 at the break.

The start of the second half saw Ryan McLean’s low cross elude both McKenna and Gregory but, after that, the game seemed to go flat with neither side creating many clear chances.

Baird looked to freshen up things with a couple of changes on the hour mark, introducing Morris and White.

Adam Sumner found Winder with a free-kick in the 65th minute but he was unable to direct his effort towards goal.

Ten minutes later, Gregory did well to cut inside but his shot trickled through to a grateful keeper.

Daisy Hill went forward, looking to pull a goal back, but Connor Hughes was denied as Donlon sought to record a first clean sheet for the club.

AFC then wrapped up victory with their third goal in the dying moments of the game.

Some slick passing football in and around the box from AFC was finished off by Sumner, the skipper volleying the ball beyond the visiting keeper.

It meant AFC moved back into the NWCFL First Division North play-off places, seeing them fifth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Chadderton.

AFC Blackpool: Donlon, Radcliffe, Bishop, Higham, McLean, Sumner, Robinson, Gregory, Roberts, Winder, McKenna. Subs: Thompson, Pickering, White, Morris, Hughes.