Bury AFC 1 AFC Blackpool 1: Gregory strikes again as leaders are held

Following Saturday’s 4-1 home win over Golcar United, AFC have now taken four points off the top two in NW Counties First Division North since Martin Baird’s return as manager.

Baird made just one change from Saturday, with Kyle White starting instead of Ben Roberts, who replaced him on the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bury side who had won 11 of their previous 16 games started strongly, forcing AFC keeper Michael Donlon to save well from a free-kick.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after nine minutes, when Oscar Radcliffe was adjudged to have brought down Danny O’Brien.

However, Adam McWilliam’s spot-kick was poor and easily saved by Donlon.

AFC’s first chance came from a corner, when Kyle Higham’s header and Adam Sumner’s shot were both blocked.

Bury threatened out wide but lacked players in the middle to convert their chances. One cross was missed by everyone and ran through to the opposite winger, who fired wide.

Bury eventually wore AFC down and made the breakthrough on 38 minutes, after a lovely through-ball left defender Jimmy Moore in on goal.

Donlon was off his line quickly to save low, but from the resulting corner the keeper looked to be crowded out and Moore headed home.

The scorer soon had another chance from a free-kick but headed wide.

AFC ended the half positively as Radcliffe attacked well down the right but Sumner’s shot from distance flew just wide.

Baird’s side also made a bright start to the second half and equalised just four minutes in.

A corner came back off a post and Gregory was on hand to tap in his 10th goal of the season.

Bury looked to reply as Harry Brazel took aim from distance but Donlon collected comfortably.

AFC introduced Josh Winder up front but Sumner’s fine through-ball found him just offside.

The home side continued to look dangerous on attack, pouncing on a loose ball to shoot into the side-netting.

Both sides went through on goal only to be halted by the offside flag, and when AFC’s Billy McKenna linked up with fellow substitute Winder in the box, the latter was off-balance when he shot.

Another substitute, Bury’s lethal striker Tom Greaves, was denied by another good save from Donlon as the game ended all square.

Blackpool remain sixth, a point outside the play-offs, while Bury have been joined at the top by Golcar, who recovered from three goals down to beat visitors AFC Darwen 4-3.

AFC: Donlon, Radcliffe, McLean, Bishop, Higham, Robinson, Sumner, Gregory, White, Morris, Duffield; Subs: Thompson, Pickering, Roberts, Winder, McKenna.