Chadderton 1 AFC Blackpool 3: Mechanics move up the table

Two goals from Jacob Gregory and another for Ric Seear saw the Mechanics claim three points, as well as leapfrog their hosts in the table.

Both teams had chances in the early stages with AFC seeing opportunities fall to Gregory, Josh Winder and Ben Duffield.

At the other end, Chadderton tested AFC keeper Dan Hall, forcing him to make an incredible save after a close-range effort was deflected towards goal.

Jacob Gregory scored twice for AFC Blackpool at Chadderton Picture: Adam Gee

It was Chadderton who took the lead six minutes before half-time after AFC gave away possession from a free-kick.

The hosts launched a counter-attack which ended with Adam Dale netting the opening goal.

Moments later, Dale was played through one-on-one with Hall but his left-footed effort flew past the post.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, AFC boss Martin Baird made changes with Ethan Smyth and debutant Sam Owens replacing Tarren Moxon and Josh Dolby respectively.

They levelled in the opening minute of the restart after Duffield played the ball out wide to Gregory.

He cut inside in search of space for a shot at goal and, as the ball left his foot, it took a huge deflection off a defender before looping over the keeper.

AFC saw a penalty appeal for handball waved away with 20 minutes left before they took the lead on 81 minutes.

Gregory clipped a corner to the back post, which was met by the head of Seear for his fifth goal in as many games.

Chadderton applied some late pressure, Adam Chippendale taking a shot to the face, with another debutant, Will Higham, doing well to defend any loose balls.

This gave AFC the confidence to finish the game for good on 84 minutes.

A ball forward was flicked on by substitute Fraser Poole into the path of Gregory who, one-on-one with the keeper, found the bottom corner.