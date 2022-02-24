Callum Johnson hears little from Portsmouth and focuses on Fleetwood

The Cod Army travel to Fratton Park, looking to avenge their defeat at Highbury on the opening day of the season.

It’s a match pitting Johnson’s employers against each other, with the full-back on loan at Highbury from Pompey.

Callum Johnson is giving Fleetwood Town his full attention for the rest of the season

The 25-year-old made the move to the Fylde coast last August, agreeing a season-long loan in the aftermath of Brad Halliday’s ACL injury.

Johnson has made 28 appearances and scored four goals for Town, who remain two points and two places above the League One relegation zone after other results again went their way in midweek.

A parent club will usually monitor a loanee’s progress but Johnson reiterated his focus remains on aiding Town. “I’ve spoken to the sports scientist a few times but I haven’t spoken to anyone in terms of the football side,” he said. “I just need to concentrate on Fleetwood.

“If anyone did (get in contact), I would push that until the end of the season. My priority is Fleetwood.”

With Town among a clutch of teams looking to pull clear of the bottom four, and without a win in six matches, outsiders could be forgiven for assuming a downbeat mood at Highbury.

In contrast, Johnson says the mood is good and he called on his teammates to ensure spirits remain high.

He said: “We need to make sure we stay positive.

Fleetwood Town have confirmed new midweek dates in April for their two fixtures postponed in recent days.

The League One encounter with Lincoln City has been rearranged for Tuesday 5, while Sheffield Wednesday will now visit Highbury on Tuesday 26.

It means that Town, like Blackpool, are now scheduled for eight games in April.

The Lincoln game was postponed on Saturday because of snow, then storm damage to the roof of the Parkside Stand resulted in Tuesday’s fixtures against the Owls also being called off.

The new date for the Sheffield Wednesday game is just four days before Fleetwood are due to end their campaign away to Bolton Wanderers. All League One matches that day (April 30) will kick-off at 12.30pm.