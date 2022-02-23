Win Fleetwood Town v Ipswich tickets

The Tractor Boys visit Highbury on Saturday, March 5, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair, simply answer this question: Snow forced Fleetwood to postpone last Saturday’s home match against which club?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood welcome Ipswich Town to Highbury on March 5

Email your answer to:

[email protected] by 5pm next Monday, February 28.

Please entitle your email ‘Fleetwood ticket competition’ and include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.

As our tickets are for a home section of the stadium, this competition is open to Fleetwood supporters only. All our usual competition rules apply.