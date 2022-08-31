Bury AFC 2 Squires Gate 1: Second-half goals see Gate beaten

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Saturday’s dramatic FA Vase victory over Easington Colliery, Gate faced a tricky trip on Tuesday evening.

James Hughes and Saturday’s matchwinner, Theo Ball, came into the starting line-up, replacing the unavailable Isaac Abankwah and Gary Pett.

It was Gate who started the match on the front foot, Rowan Chambers driving forward but seeing his shot deflected into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Squires Gate lost to Bury AFC on Tuesday evening Picture: Ian Moore

Ball went closer on 11 minutes, beating his man and cutting inside before his effort from the edge of the box dipped just over.

At the other end, Gate keeper Nathan Pennington made two excellent saves before they took the lead on 41 minutes.

A free-kick on the right-hand side was played quickly in behind for James Boyd, who finished clinically into the bottom corner for a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Another Gate set piece early in the second half led to a corner, from which Ball’s attempt was deflected behind.

Pennington made another good stop at his near post on 58 minutes before Bury got their equaliser just moments later.

A deep cross from the right fell to the feet of Niall Cummins, who smashed home from close range.

Four minutes later, the hosts were in front.

A questionable decision from the referee led to a free-kick on the left, with Chris Rowney’s delivery looping into the top corner after a deflection off a Gate defender.

Prince Yelegon and Dan Gray were introduced for Gate, the latter going close to finding the former in behind but his pass was slightly overhit.

Gate, nevertheless, still had time for one more opportunity as stoppage time loomed.

Good work from Yelegon led to the ball eventually reaching Josh Westwood inside the penalty area but his effort was superbly blocked by a Bury defender.

It was a tough defeat to take for Luke Evans’ players, who had equipped themselves well and deservedly led at the break.

Evans’ men are back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Wythenshawe Town (3pm).