Squires Gate 2 Easington Colliery 1: Dramatic late win in FA Vase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Bartram and James Boyd returned to the starting 11 at the Brian Addision Stadium, replacing James Hughes and Isaac Abankwah.

But the visitors from County Durham were ahead inside four minutes as a cross from the right reached Liam Adamson on the edge of the box and he fired clinically into the top corner.

Action from Squires Gate's FA Vase victory over Easington Colliery Picture: IAN MOORE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gate responded well and scored a deserved equaliser on 18 minutes through Nathan Cliffe.

The visitors gave the ball away and Cliffe drilled a low shot in off the post from outside the area.

Boyd shot straight at the Easington keeper before a powerful free-kick from Gal Pett deflected just wide for a corner.

Another chance for striker Pett was deflected off-target and at the other end keeper Nathan Pennington was called into action to make a vital one-on-one save.

Pennington was needed again before half-time, spreading himself well to deny Easington from close range

Both sides went close to taking the lead early in the second half as the visitors flicked on a corner only to shoot over from close range.

Gate had a goal disallowed on 73 minutes following a driving run from Cliffe. His scuffed shot was poked home by Mekkaoui-Abouzaid from close range but the referee spotted a foul by Cliffe in the build-up.

Both keepers made fine saves and Gate went agonisingly close to a winner on 85 minutes, when Dan Gray's deflected cross almost found the top corner.

Pennington made two big saves in injury time and these proved crucial as gate scored the winner after five added minutes.

Pett's ball over the top found Cliffe and his powerful effort was parried into the path of Ball, who smashed into the open goal .

Gate travel to West Allotment Celtic in the second qualifying round on September 24 but first return to NWC premier division action at Bury AFC tomorrow.