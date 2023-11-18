Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool club captain Ollie Norburn returned against Bolton Wanderers. He is doubtful for their League One match with Shrewsbury Town. (Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Blackpool team news

The injury list is beginning to clear up for the Tangerines with several players returning from long-term injuries. Kyle Joseph made a return to action last week after a hamstring injury put him on the sidelines for a couple of months.

Former Swansea City and Oxford United striker Kyle Joseph admitted he's confident in his ability and his body following his injury, but manager Neil Critchley has a plan for him. Joseph did not feature in the 2-1 win over Morecambe in midweek despite a lack of first-team minutes, however they will carefully manage his load and that might mean he's limited to coming off the bench or only starting games and playing for an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was one player who did feature against Morecambe, and he's working his way back from a long-term injury. He suffered a knee injury at the end of April, and his 45-minute cameo against the Shrimpers will put him in contention for a league game however he is still rebuilding his robustness, and at most might be considered for a place amongst the substitutes with patience key being key when managing a long-term injury.

This game is one of a few to be called off because of international call-ups but Shayne Lavery did not receive a call from the Northern Ireland national team. The former Everton striker been ruled out for at least the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. It comes at the wrong time for Lavery who was rediscovering his goal scoring touch and had netted three goals in four games.

Club captain Ollie Norburn meanwhile is a doubt despite only returning last week. He was out for several weeks with a neck problem, but suffered a crack in his ribs against Bolton last week. Tayt Trusty meanwhile was stretchered off against Morecambe in what has turned out to be a broken leg, which will put him out of action for a considerable period.

Matty Virtue is ruled out still with a hamstring injury. He's returned to training, and has taken on more sessions but despite being not 'far away' this game comes too soon for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out: Matty Virtue, Tayt Trusty, Shayne Lavery. Doubtful: Ollie Norburn.

Read More Blackpool boss reveals when former Swansea and Oxford striker will complete comeback after frustrating three months out

Shrewsbury Town team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Phillips, George Nurse, Ryan Finnigan, Brandon Fleming and Morgan Feeney are all unavailable to Matt Taylor this weekend.

Forward Phillips is out for three months with a knee injury that he picked up at the end of October. He hasn't scored since joining from Huddersfield Town on loan and will be unable to make an impression at The new Meadow until at the least the New Year.