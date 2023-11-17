Kyle Joseph states he’s ready to prove himself to the Blackpool fans after making his return from injury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The striker could make his home debut for the Seasiders in this weekend’s game against Shrewsbury Town.

He’s endured a frustrating time at Bloomfield Road so far since his summer arrival, with his game time limited to just 39 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After suffering an injury days after his debut back in August, he finally made his second appearance for the club from the bench in last week’s game against Bolton Wanderers.

Kyle Joseph (Credit: Blackpool FC)

Joseph admits he’s had a few hurdles to overcome since joining Blackpool from Swansea City, but believes he’s now ready to have an impact.

“Coming in injured and trying to get used to new surroundings is always difficult,” he said.

“You’ve just got to take one thing at a time. It could’ve all got on top of me, but it was just about going in and getting to know the lads- remaining focussed on getting back playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not played a lot this season and that makes me want to go and play as many games as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still plenty of fixtures left and I want to contribute in as many as possible.

“There’s going to be a bit of pressure where I’ve got to prove myself, but I’m confident in my ability and my body.

“I bring high energy, running and pressing. I want to get goals and assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My family has been massive for me. They’ve always supported me.

“When I had the chance to move back home, they told me to make sure it was the right club for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re injured it’s always good to have family around you, they’re the reason I do what I do today.”

Joseph admits a number of factors attracted him to the Seasiders during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking in from the outside, I was impressed by the direction the gaffer wants the club to go in and the type of players he wants to bring here,” he added.

“It’s exactly what I want. I’m a young, hungry player and I want to take the club up to the Championship.