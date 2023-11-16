Blackpool handed another major blow ahead of Shrewsbury Town test- while youngster receives bad news

Blackpool captain Ollie Norburn is a doubt for this weekend’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder returned to action in the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers last week, after missing a number of games due a neck problem.

Unfortunately the Seasiders skipper could be absent once again on Saturday afternoon at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Norbs (Ollie Norburn) got a crack in his ribs in the first half against Bolton last week,” Blackpool manager Neil Critchley explained.

Ollie Norburn returned to action in the game against Bolton Wanderers (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

"He seemed to go down and struggled, but he carried on through the game and finished it. He’s been very sore after it.

"He’s been out on the grass doing a bit of running, and as he was before the Bolton game, he’s desperate to be involved.

"When you’ve got an injury on your ribs, you struggle to breathe and running is difficult.

"We’ll have to take a late call on him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool will also be without Shayne Lavery for the next few weeks, with the striker ruled out with a hamstring injury.

"It’s a blow for him and us,” Critchley added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was electric in pre-season. Obviously you want a fit Shayne (Lavery) in the team.

“He started off really well but injuries are part and parcel of football. We’ve got to try to help him as much as we can- we are trying to find the right solutions to stop this reoccurring if we can.

"He’s scored three in his last four, so when he’s on form, he’s a real handful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no one more disappointed than Shayne. He got his head around it straight away and he knows what he’s got in front of him.

"He’ll get all our support as always.”

On Tuesday night, the Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A downside from the game was a serious injury to Tayt Trusty, with the youngster stretchered off in the second half.

“It’s not good,” Critchley explained.

"There’s a fracture there, he’s broken his leg- which is not nice for any young player.