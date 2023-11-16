Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley reveals conversations with Seasiders striker following 'frustrating' period
The striker produced a superb volley with his back turned to goal in the first half, before heading past Adam Smith for his second in the early moments following the restart.
Game time has not been frequent for Beesley in recent months, with the 26-year-old falling behind others in the pecking order.
“Jake knows where he’s at,” Seasiders boss Neil Critchley explained.
"His attitude in training every day is top draw- he never sulks and never puts his head down.
"The lads love him. He’s so humble and so modest. He wants to improve and he’s eager to play.
"It’s been a frustrating time for him, but we’ll keep working with him and he’s got our full respect.
"They were terrific goals (against Morecambe)- a left foot volley and then his header in the second half.
"He’s had a really good week, because he’s also become a dad.
"I’m really pleased for Bees because it’s been a tough period for him, but his attitude is fantastic. He’s so willing to work to get better, and he wants to keep improving.
"He’s given me food for thought, and that’s the message to the players when they get an opportunity.
"He came to see me the other day and we’ve had conversations. He knows where he is.
"For him to have that night where he scores two goals, and to become a dad last week- it’s been a great few days for him.”
Blackpool currently have a number of options up front.
Jordan Rhodes has been in fantastic form since joining on loan from Huddersfield Town, while Kylian Kouassi has pushed his way into contention as well.
The Seasiders have also recently welcomed back summer signing Kyle Joseph from injury, but are set to be without Shayne Lavery for the next few weeks.
"We’ve got some options at the top end of the pitch, and we’re getting there,” Critchley added.
"We’ve got to show a bit more consistency in everything we do, but I’ve seen good signs of progress and I’ve got no doubt the team will improve between now and the end of the season.”