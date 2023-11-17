Blackpool’s Matty Virtue is making good progress in his recovery from injury.

The midfielder has been out of action since the end of September due to a hamstring problem.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hopeful he will have the 26-year-old back for selection soon- and believes he can provide a huge boost with what he brings to the table.

“He’s started training more this week,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

"He’s not too far away now. He’s a proven performer at this level so to get him back into the squad would give us another boost.

"You know exactly what you’re going to get from Matty- he’s another player that I trust.

"Him being on the pitch, whether that’s starting or off the bench, provides legs and energy, as well as that ability to also get into the box and score- which from a midfielder is invaluable.”

While Virtue won’t be available for this weekend’s game against Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool do welcome back Kenny Dougall following his one-match suspension.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The return of the midfielder will be a boost for the Seasiders, especially with captain Ollie Norburn being a doubt through injury.

"Kenny will be back,” Critchley added.

"He was in good form before his suspension, he’d been playing really well.