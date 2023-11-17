Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides latest update on absent Seasiders midfielder
The midfielder has been out of action since the end of September due to a hamstring problem.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hopeful he will have the 26-year-old back for selection soon- and believes he can provide a huge boost with what he brings to the table.
“He’s started training more this week,” he explained.
"He’s not too far away now. He’s a proven performer at this level so to get him back into the squad would give us another boost.
"You know exactly what you’re going to get from Matty- he’s another player that I trust.
"Him being on the pitch, whether that’s starting or off the bench, provides legs and energy, as well as that ability to also get into the box and score- which from a midfielder is invaluable.”
While Virtue won’t be available for this weekend’s game against Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool do welcome back Kenny Dougall following his one-match suspension.
The return of the midfielder will be a boost for the Seasiders, especially with captain Ollie Norburn being a doubt through injury.
"Kenny will be back,” Critchley added.
"He was in good form before his suspension, he’d been playing really well.
"Having his experience and presence on the pitch is important.”