Blackpool will run the rule over one of their players as one manager expresses his thanks to the Seasiders.

Blackpool have recalled one of their loan stars. Tyker Hill is back at Bloomfield Road. (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Blackpool have taken the decision to recall Tyler Hill from his loan at non-league outfit Nantwich Town as they run the rule over offering him a new contract.

Tyler - son of former Preston North End and Bristol City defender Matt - is back after his two-month loan at Town. He made 10 appearances for the Dabbers and was highly thought of during his time with the Cheshire outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His loan with Nantwich was his first taste of senior football, as he departed Bloomfield Road for the first time in his career. Hill is 17-years-old and is the brother of James Hill, who played for Blackburn Rovers this season before returning to Bournemouth.

He has been recalled and will now come in to consideration for Neal Eardley’s under-18s and Stephen Dobbie’s under-21 teams. Hill is bidding to earn a first professional contract and is now likely to remain at the club until the end of the season.

“Tyler came in when we had injuries to Sean Lawton and Perry and did really well,” said Paul Carden about Hill.

“He’s gone back to Blackpool at the end of his work experience loan because they’ve got development squad games that they want him to be a part of, they’ve monitored him for us and been in regular contact about his development as each week and game’s gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re pleased with how it went and so are we because he’s done well for us. He stepped in and was reliable and dependable and goes back to his parent club with all intentions to going and earning a professional contract. We hope we’ve played a part in his learning in his first loan spell, we wish him all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the second player to return from a loan away from Blackpool this week. Defender Will Squires has returned to the club following his loan spell at Southport.

The 19-year-old was on a one month loan deal with the National League North side, and they have chosen not to extend his stay at Haig Avenue. Squires made six appearances during his time there and kept a clean sheet against Darlington in his final game.