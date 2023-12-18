Blackpool team selection hint as Neil Critchley provides update on absent pair

Two players could come into the reckoning for Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie with Forest Green Rovers.

Kenny Dougall was missing for Blackpool at the weekend. He could feature against Forest Green Rovers after an update by Neil Critchley. (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Neil Critchley has revealed that Kenny Dougall and Marvin Ekipiteta will come in to contention for their FA Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers. The pair were not involved in the Tangerine's defeat to Cambridge United at the weekend, however were rested because of rotation.

Blackpool have a busy schedule out in front of them, and will play five games from between now until the New Year. Three games have already been played this month across the three competitions Blackpool are currently in, and tomorrow's second round FA Cup tie could see the return of the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dougall has missed just two league games this season, whilst Ekipiteta has played his way back into the team after a spell out of the team. Centre-back Ekpiteta didn't play against Carlisle United either a fortnight ago, however that was just a slight knock, and now he could take his place in the defence.

"There's a chance that they will be in contention for this game," said Critchley. I don't think I will be saying anything that is too surprising to say that there will be changes for this game tomorrow night, there will be. Both of them will be in contention for the game."

Tuesday's game means that three games will be played over eight days from this week to Boxing Day, and as promised Critchley has promised to make some changes. The defeat to Cambridge however does make it somewhat of a dilemma for the manager, who may feel inclined to keep some of his players in the starting 11, as an opportunity to bounce back from the disappointment of the weekend.

The 2-1 win over promotion rivals Barnsley in the EFL Trophy was used as an example of how the players responded positively to rotation and took their opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah it is in truth," admitted Critchley when asked if it would be hard weighing up keeping players in to get a response from the defeat to Cambridge, as well as rotating the team because of the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because of the schedule and the way the game falls before an important league game on Saturday, and then without going on about it, the games keep coming thick and fast. It's a game where we're looking at our squad and thinking who needs to play but who needs to continue playing, and who is in rhythm? You want to get that balance right between putting a team on the pitch that is good enough to go and win the game.