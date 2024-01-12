Barnsley striker John McAteeis wanted by four Championship clubs. Blackpool's promotion rivals may have to deal with a recall by Luton Town. (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Blackpool are continuing their preparations for their League One clash with Exeter City at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders won against Burton Albion in midweek to progress to the quarter-final stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Neil Critchley's men will find out tonight who they will play in the next round.

Here's the latest League One rumours some of which is of interest given the closely-contested promotion battle...

Rob Apter and Nigel Adkins opens up on Tranmere Rovers return

Rob Apter and Tranmere Rovers manager Nigel Adkins have reacted to the 20-year-old returning to Prenton Park. Apter has rejoined the Superwhites on loan for the second-half of the season after penning a new deal at Bloomfield Road.

He was a key player for Tranmere Rovers with four goals and two assists in 18 matches in League Two. Apter was recalled earlier this month but did not make a single appearance after being cup tied in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

“I’m made up,” said Apter on Tranmere’s official club website. As soon as I knew I was wanted back, it was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Manager Nigel Adkins aded: "We're delighted to have Robbie Apter back with Tranmere Rovers until the end of the season.

“His efforts towards our performances in the first half of the season were huge, and we're very happy to have reached an agreement to extend his stay here at Prenton Park."

Blackpool’s promotion rivals braced for transfer blow

Barnsley could be braced for a battle to keep hold of one of their creative outlets. According to HITC, John McAtee is subject of interest from four Championship clubs. McAtee won the Goal of the Month award for December and six goals and three assists in 19 games for the Tykes.

The 24-year-old is on a season-long loan but Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are all said to have an interest. It's said that McAtee's parent club Luton could consider cutting McAtee's stay at Oakwell short if a Championship move can be sorted.

Reading could see six depart

League One strugglers Reading could see six players depart the club this month. The Athletic report that Nelson Abbey and Tom Holmes are likely to be sold.

Charlie Savage, Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs who only joined the club in the summer could be available if valuations are met and and up front payment is made. Four-time New Zealand international Tyler Bindon could also be available for transfer.

West Ham men sign for Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers

Two young West Ham men have two of Portsmouth's league rivals. Gideon Kodua has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan until the end of the season. Kodua faced the Hammers in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy earlier this month and caught the eye after scoring.

The 19-year-old lifted the FA Youth Cup and the U18 Premier League South last year, and joins up with Freddie Potts who is also on loan from the London side.

The Hammers' League One involvement does not stop there as the much-sought after Connor Coventry has moved across the capital and joined Charlton Athletic. Coventry was wanted by Sheffield Wednesday but has opted to join the Addicks instead.

Wigan Athletic make first transfer

Wigan Athletic have made their first signing of the January transfer window. Defender Luke Chambers has joined from Premier League side Liverpool until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joins the Latics with 20 senior games under his belt. He was at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last season and played in the Carabao Cup for Jurgen Klopp's side this term.

"I'm over the moon to sign here," said Chambers to Wigan Today. "It's such an historic club with a lot of great players here, and I've come here to help the team win games and get as far as we can in the league.

