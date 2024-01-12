Blackpool make double announcement concerning Rob Apter- impacting the youngster's short-term and long-term future
The midfielder impressed while on loan with Tranmere Rovers in the first half of the current campaign, scoring five times in 21 appearances for the League Two club.
Alongside the announcement of Apter’s new deal, the Seasiders have confirmed that the 20-year-old will head back to Prenton Park for the remainder of the season.
The youngster made his senior debut for Blackpool back in 2020, while his most recent game for the club came back in August in the EFL Cup tie away to Wolves.
As well as spending time with Tranmere on loan, he has also had stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United in the last few years.