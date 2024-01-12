News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool make double announcement concerning Rob Apter- impacting the youngster's short-term and long-term future

Blackpool have revealed a new contract for youngster Rob Apter- which will keep him at Bloomfield Road until 2027.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

The midfielder impressed while on loan with Tranmere Rovers in the first half of the current campaign, scoring five times in 21 appearances for the League Two club.

Alongside the announcement of Apter’s new deal, the Seasiders have confirmed that the 20-year-old will head back to Prenton Park for the remainder of the season.

The youngster made his senior debut for Blackpool back in 2020, while his most recent game for the club came back in August in the EFL Cup tie away to Wolves.

As well as spending time with Tranmere on loan, he has also had stints with Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United in the last few years.

