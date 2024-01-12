Blackpool youngster says he's got 'unfinished business' as he reacts to news concerning Seasiders future

Rob Apter is excited about his future with Blackpool after penning a new deal with the club.

Rob Apter (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

The 20-year-old will now remain under contract at Bloomfield Road until at least 2027- with the midfielder determined to repay the faith the club have shown in him.

In the short-term he will head back out on loan to Tranmere Rovers in League Two for the remainder of the campaign, following a successful stint at Prenton Park during the first half of the season.

Discussing the news, he told the Seasiders website: "I'm delighted to have signed my new deal at Blackpool and I'm looking forward to what will hopefully be an exciting future.

"When I initially joined as a scholar four or five years ago, I was just hopeful of signing a professional contract, so to sit here now in this position just a few years later is a great feeling. It's great to have everyone's backing here, and I want to repay that faith shown in me.

"I now can't wait to go back to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of the season. They really made me feel welcome there and gave me a platform to show what I can do at League Two level. I'm looking forward to heading back and completing what feels like unfinished business."

The youngster made his senior debut for Blackpool back in 2020, while his most recent game for the club came back in August in the EFL Cup tie away to Wolves.