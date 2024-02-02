Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are sweating over the fitness of three players ahead of their crunch League One clash with Stevenage.

The Seasiders travel to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday in a clash that sees two play-off chasing teams clash. Three points separate the two sides however Steve Evans' men do hold two games in hand but it's an opportunity to take points off of a direct rival.

Blackpool may have to do it however without up to four players with one definitely ruled out and three doubts. Jordan Rhodes, Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph didn’t feature in the EFL Trophy win on Tuesday against Bolton Wanderers and are doubts whilst Jake Beesley is a confirmed absentee.

Commenting on the current personnel, Critchley said: “Jake Beesley is getting closer but he won't be ready for this game.

"Jordan Rhodes is still struggling from last Saturday coming off, he's desperate to be involved and we'll take a late call on him.

“Albie Morgan didn't play on Tuesday because he was struggling but hopefully he will be okay. Kyle Joseph was ill and we will be hoping that he will be fine. Other than that we are good to go."

Rhodes came off in the 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic last week after complaining of pain in his ribs. The 33-year-old is Blackpool's leading goal scorer this season with 15 goals in 29 games in all competitions. He is 'desperate to play' and it seems that Critchley will be forced in to a late decision.

Summer signing Kyle Joseph is another doubt having missed Tuesday's game through illness. He played 90 minutes against the Addicks and before missing out against Bolton, he had played a consistent run of games after overcoming a hamstring injury. In the case of Rhodes and Joseph, striker Kylian Kouassi returned to action last week and so should both miss out Blackpool will at least have him and Shayne Lavery as forward options to call upon. Jake Beesley remains sidelined after being forced off against Port Vale, he has returned to light training.