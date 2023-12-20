Blackpool's next match is against Bristol Rovers - and someone who's been in the dugout for both teams has had his say on the game.

Ian Holloway won promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool in 2010. He was also manager of Saturday's opponents Bristol Rovers. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ian Holloway believes that Neil Critchley shouldn't have left Blackpool during his first spell at Bloomfield Road. The 45-year-old is in to his second spell after returning to the club this summer.

In his first spell, he left to become assistant coach at Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard, despite leading the Seasiders to promotion to the Championship through the play-offs. He ended up getting the QPR job however his reign at Loftus Road lasted just 12 games, and following Blackpool's relegation to League One, both he and the club reunited.

Since returning, Critchley has won 30 games with 16 wins, six draws and eight defeats, and they are outside the play-off positions by four points. He has had to take over a club which had three managers in charge of them last season.

“It's a difficult one," said Holloway to Genting Casino. Blackpool have picked up under Neil Critchley, it was nice to see him go back there but he probably shouldn't have left in the first place and become an assistant manager.

The two sides meet at Bloomfield Road in each side's final clash before Christmas Day. Three places separate the Seasiders and the Gas with Blackpool holding a five-point advantage over the visitors, however they do have two games in hand. Rovers are under the stewardship of Matt Taylor who was sacked by Rotherham United earlier this season, and they claimed an impressive 2-1 victory away at Bolton Wanderers last weekend. Blackpool on the other hand lost to Cambridge United, but responded by comfortably beating Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.

Issuing his prediction for the game, Holloway said: "“Two of my clubs, both wonderful! "It breaks my heart that I got Blackpool promoted and not Bristol Rovers."