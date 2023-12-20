Kenny Dougall was once again absent from Blackpool’s matchday squad on Tuesday night.

(Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The midfielder was initially not involved in the 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United at the weekend, but also missed the 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley says the decision has been about rotation and providing Dougall with a rest.

"It’s the same as before,” he said.

"Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) are the only ones who are injured. With the amount of games we’ve had and the amount of football Kenny has played we’ve got to think when he comes back into contention for the matches we’ve got coming up.

"We’ve got Bristol Rovers, Burton, Port Vale, then Lincoln- and a cup game. He’ll be back in the next few games.”

Some Blackpool fans were left panicking at the weekend over the future of Dougall, following a post from what appears to be a bot account on X- suggesting the 30-year-old could be on the move.

"They’re just rumours so I’m not going to speculate on things like that,” Critchley added.