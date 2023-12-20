News you can trust since 1873
Details confirmed for Blackpool's Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Burton Albion

Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Blackpool face Burton Albion in the EFL TrophyBlackpool face Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy
Neil Critchley’s side progressed to the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley earlier this month, after topping their group in the first round.

They will now welcome Burton to Bloomfield Road on January 10, with things kicking off at 7pm.

The fixture comes a couple of days after the Seasiders’ FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.

Due to the game at the City Ground, Blackpool’s scheduled League One game away to Leyton Orient will now be rearranged.

