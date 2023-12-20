Details confirmed for Blackpool's Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Burton Albion

Details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.

Neil Critchley’s side progressed to the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley earlier this month, after topping their group in the first round.

They will now welcome Burton to Bloomfield Road on January 10, with things kicking off at 7pm.

The fixture comes a couple of days after the Seasiders’ FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.