Stevenage boss Alex Revell believes his side were denied a ‘deserved’ opportunity to claim three points against the Blackpool.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with chances in short supply for both teams throughout the match.

Rob Apter, Albie Morgan and Jordan Rhodes all called Murphy Cooper into action, while Harry Tyrer was forced to make a couple of saves as well, but beyond that there wasn’t much goal line action.

In the closing minutes of stoppage time at the end of the match, the visitors were adamant they should’ve been awarded a spot kick for a Odel Offiah challenge in the box.

“It’s an absolute stonewall penalty,” Revell told Boro’s club media after the game.

“I think you have to be careful about what you say, but it’s a stonewall penalty to win the game. Neither the assistant or the referee said it was, but if that’s in the 10th minute then I think you get it.

“You need to be careful. I’m fed up, to be honest, moaning about it. You get in trouble, because to come here and get a penalty to win the game potentially would’ve been what we deserved for the amount of effort we put in.

“What they don’t understand is that it costs points and positions, and that could be a huge decision come the end of the season.”