'You always want more': Why Rotherham United boss was left with mixed feelings after Blackpool stalemate

The two relegation rivals played out a scrappy affair at Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders dropped to the bottom of the table.

The better chances came Rotherham’s way, with Cohen Bramall and Chiedozie Ogbene both rattling the woodwork.

As for the Seasiders, Josh Bowler’s dangerous ball across the face of the goal went begging while Jerry Yates was denied by the keeper in stoppage-time.

Taylor was satisfied with the way his side limited Blackpool to minimal chances but was frustrated not to capitalise on their moments in the final third and in front of goal.

“There’s mixed emotions,” Taylor told BBC Radio Yorkshire.

“I was disappointed at half-time. I thought they affected us in terms of the way we used the ball.

Millers boss Matt Taylor

“It was a competitive match, of course it was. They were up and at us, they were quite direct and physical with their play.

“Any ball use we had, it turned into too many turnovers and too many errors in that first-half.

“We were much improved in the second-half, hence the chances we created. But for a crossbar and a post and a good goalkeeper’s save, we were just a little bit short.

“Our keeper has made a save towards the end but they’ve not created too much, so defensively we’re looking really solid.

“As always, as every manager says, you always want more out of your team. As I say, I felt too many players are better players than what they showed in the first-half and let the game affect them.

“In the second-half we were much more controlled and had some really good breakaways without being clinical when we needed it in the final third.

“Time will tell (if this is two points dropped). Look, this is a difficult place to come, a really difficult place.

“It was an uncomfortable game and we could have made it more comfortable in terms of our play, but we’re competing and putting our bodies on the line.