Mick McCarthy opting to focus on the positives as Blackpool play out frustrating draw with Rotherham United

The two relegation rivals played out a scrappy affair at Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders dropped to the bottom of the table.

It followed a 13th game without a win for Blackpool, who still haven’t picked up three points since October.

Despite the frustration, McCarthy opted to look at the positives ahead of his side’s final 16 games of the season.

“We prepared for a battle and I can’t knock any of the lads for the response they gave me,” he said.

“It was a bit of a war of attrition. I fully expected that and it didn’t disappoint me.

“I thought we created some good chances within all of that and maybe just edged it, but I can’t honestly stand here and say we should have had three points.

McCarthy was happy to take the point and move on

“I thought we had done it in the end with Josh Bowler’s cross and typically we get put through the ringer. We lose it and they break away and hit the crossbar.

“I’ll take the point in the end. It’s a clean sheet, which is something we’ve not had for a while, so we will take some positives out of it.”

In a game low on chances, Blackpool actually got off to a bright start with the boisterous home backing behind him.

But they struggled to carve out any openings, with their only real opportunities coming late on.

As for Rotherham, they hit the woodwork twice through Cohen Bramall and Chiedozie Ogbene.

When asked about the need to score when his side are on top, McCarthy said: “We do, but I’m sure Michael (Appleton) and the people before me have been saying exactly the same.

“If you don’t score when you’re on top the game settles down. We started really well, but they were always going to come into the game. You can’t be dominant all the time.