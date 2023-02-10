Mick McCarthy addresses Blackpool's EIGHT red cards and Gary Madine's dismissal against Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders picked up their eighth red card of the season on Tuesday night during the 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

Gary Madine was the man to be dismissed in first-half stoppage-time for an apparent elbow on Terriers defender Tom Lees.

The striker, who was retrospectively punished for violent conduct earlier in the season, will now be suspended for Blackpool’s next four games, starting with Rotherham United this weekend.

The Seasiders are out on their own at the bottom of the Championship’s fair play table with their eight dismissals, with no other side being shown more than three.

Blackpool still have some way to go to beat the 14 dismissals shown to Millwall during the 2005/06 season though.

Nevertheless, McCarthy knows if Blackpool are going to maintain their Championship status they’re going to have to avoid being reduced to 10 men on a regular basis.

Gary Madine was shown a straight red card against Huddersfield on Tuesday night

“We don’t want sending-offs, it’s hard enough with 11 men,” he said.

“I don’t know the circumstances but I believe that’s eight of them, so we need 11 men on the pitch - although the way we played with 10, we did alright!

“But I don’t want to be doing that every week.”

Madine had already tangled with Lees on a couple of occasions before Tuesday night’s flashing point, but frustrations boiled over as the striker competed for a header.

“It was a red card,” McCarthy added.

“He knows and there’s nothing I can do about it now. He’s just got to serve his punishment.”

When asked if he had spoken to Madine privately about the matter, McCarthy added: “Me talking to him about it isn’t going to make it any better, it’s only going to exacerbate the matter. It’s a red card, simple as that.

“We’ve got to make sure he’s ready to play in four games’ time when he’s back, because I thought he had done well in the game.