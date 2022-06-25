Work set to begin on huge mural of Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield near Bloomfield Road

Since February, organisers have been fundraising to help reach their £10,000 target to get the project off the ground, with Blackpool owner Simon Sadler among those to donate.

The figure has now been reached and work on the mural is set to begin on July 8.

When completed, the iconic image of Blackpool’s greatest ever son will sprawl across the side of the Armfield Bar, a venue named in his honour, which is located a stone’s throw from Bloomfield Road.

“The goodwill and generosity of Blackpool supporters from all over the globe has helped us to reach the fundraising total,” organisers announced.

“Barring unforeseen interruptions and freak weather conditions, the artist hopes to have the mural ready in time for Blackpool’s pre-season friendly against Rangers on Saturday, July 16.

“On behalf of the members of The Armfield Club and the Armfield family, thanks so much to everybody who has taken time to contribute and to support the project.

“From raffles to auctions to selling cakes on match days, every little bit has helped and underlines just how much this project has been one created by the supporters for the supporters.

“Similarly, the JustGiving page lists over 250 separate contributions, which in the current financial climate is a tremendous and generous achievement.”

Organisers also plan to create a wall plaque inside the Armfield Bar to list the names of all the supporters and groups who contributed to the fundraiser.

While the design of the mural was voted on via a public poll in December of last year, slight tweaks are still being considered.

“Our reasoning behind this is twofold,” organisers explained.

“One, as we would genuinely like to make this design the best design it can possibly be and two, this has been foisted upon us as a result of restrictions which are now placed on business advertising on buildings (something we were not aware of in December).

“Let’s make this design the best it can possibly be.

“The chosen design will stay substantively the same, so please do not worry if you voted for it, we are not thinking of replacing it.

“However, like all things, we are always on a journey of improvement and a few interesting suggestions have been made from observers.”

It’s been suggested the postcode of Bloomfield Road - FY1 6JJ - could be added to the design, while an image of silhouetted supporters could also be incorporated, or some colour in the form of tangerine scarves.

"The idea to add the silhouettes of fans was added by the artist (Matt Bishop) on the suggestion of one of Jimmy’s two sons (John Armfield),” organisers added.

"As Jimmy was a true man of the people, John said anything that incorporates the fans and supporters and builds on that connection would be ideal.”

If you have any ideas, email [email protected], with ‘Mural Design Ideas’ as the subject.