A group of Blackpool fans are attempting to raise £10,000 to finance the ambitious project, which will see an iconic design of the Seasider sprawled across the side of the Armfield Bar, a venue located a stone’s throw from Bloomfield Road.

Launched in February, the fundraiser recently passed the milestone of £5,000 - but that has since been topped up by a further £1,000, believed to be from Blackpool’s owner.

“A great initiative for a great man,” someone called ‘Simon’ wrote on the Just Giving page. “Can’t wait to see it.”

At the time of writing, £6,265 has been donated towards the project.

The generous donation was soon picked up by Blackpool supporters online.

The Armfield Club wrote on Twitter: “We have some great supporters backing us with this project of the mural but you know we have a good owner when the man himself Mr Sadler pops £1k into the pot.”

The Armfield Club, an independent bar, officially opened in October 2020 and is situated near the South-West corner of Bloomfield Road.

The gable end wall is the side of the building that faces Bloomfield Road and is currently draped in a large cross of St George.

“We really want this to be an iconic design to do justice to Jimmy, the fans and The Armfield Club,” the organisers said.

This isn’t the first time Sadler has made a generous donation towards a charitable cause.

In 2020, Pool’s owner donated £888 to help former Seasider Jay Spearing reach his fundraising target to help raise money for a charity close to his heart, the Darby Rimmer Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Foundation.