How you can help bring iconic mural of Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield to fruition on side of supporters' bar

Members behind supporters’ bar the Armfield Club are hoping to raise £10,000 to finance the ambitious project, which will see an iconic design of the Seasider sprawled across the side of the Bloomfield Road venue.

At the time of writing, £3,150 has been raised towards the £10,000 target.

“We are hoping to transform the gable end wall of the supporters’ club into an iconic mural of Blackpool and England legend Jimmy Armfield in early 2022,” the Armfield Club said in a statement.

“Everything good about The Armfield Club has been created by the supporters for the supporters, so it would be great to get as many as possible contributing to this cause as possible.

“We are therefore requesting a minimum of £10 per supporter (or whatever amount each of you can afford). If we get 500 supporters this will bring in a minimum of £5,000 which is halfway towards the cost of the project.

“Once completed we will create a plaque listing all the names of supporters who contributed and get this up on the wall in the Armfield Bar.”

How part of the Jimmy Armfield mural could look

The Armfield Club, an independent bar, officially opened in October 2020 and is situated a stone’s throw away from Bloomfield Road stadium.

The gable end wall is the side of the building that faces Bloomfield Road and is currently draped in a large cross of St George.

Organisers have also been in contact with local businesses regarding the possibility of sponsoring the project.

“We really want this to be an iconic design to do justice to Jimmy, the fans and The Armfield Club,” the organisers said.

Armfield, a defender who spent all of his career with Blackpool and was also part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, sadly passed away in 2018.

To donate to the cause, you can do so via the following JustGiving page.