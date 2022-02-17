Cardiff City closing their stadium due to Storm Eunice - but Blackpool game remains unaffected

Blackpool travel to South Wales on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after last week's cruel defeat to Bournemouth.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form with four wins in their last five league games.

Despite the stadium closure, Cardiff says Saturday's game against the Seasiders remains unaffected "at this stage".

A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Friday.

The UK’s official weather service issued the alert – meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris – for parts of south west England and south Wales from Friday morning.

"Cardiff City Stadium will be closed tomorrow (Friday, 18th February) due to the red weather warning issued by the Met Office as a result of Storm Eunice," the Bluebirds said in a statement.

"Saturday's home Sky Bet Championship fixture with Blackpool remains unaffected at this stage."