Cardiff City closing their stadium due to Storm Eunice - but Blackpool game remains unaffected
Cardiff City's stadium will be closed on Friday as a result of Storm Eunice, the Welsh club has confirmed.
Blackpool travel to South Wales on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after last week's cruel defeat to Bournemouth.
Cardiff, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form with four wins in their last five league games.
Despite the stadium closure, Cardiff says Saturday's game against the Seasiders remains unaffected "at this stage".
A red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Friday.
The UK’s official weather service issued the alert – meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris – for parts of south west England and south Wales from Friday morning.
"Cardiff City Stadium will be closed tomorrow (Friday, 18th February) due to the red weather warning issued by the Met Office as a result of Storm Eunice," the Bluebirds said in a statement.
"You can still purchase tickets for upcoming fixtures online. Visit our website now to do so.
"The ticket office will re-open for in-person and telephone ticket sales at 10m on Saturday 19th February. Please email any queries to [email protected]
"Saturday's home Sky Bet Championship fixture with Blackpool remains unaffected at this stage."
