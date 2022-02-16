Top scorer, most assists and most minutes played: The numbers behind Blackpool's season so far

With 15 games remaining, Neil Critchley's side sit in 15th place in the Championship table and boast a 21-point gap to the bottom three.
Looking upwards, the Seasiders are eight points adrift of the play-off positions.
Using statistics provided by whoscored.com, we take a closer look at the numbers behind Blackpool' s season so far...
1. Top goalscorers - Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery
The strikers both have seven goals apiece in the Championship this season. Lavery has 10 overall when you count goals in the league, cup and for his country.
2. Highest average rating - Keshi Anderson (7.1)
Followed by Marvin Ekpiteta (6.95), Gary Madine (6.94), Josh Bowler (6.86) and James Husband (6.84)
3. Most minutes played - Marvin Ekpiteta (2,401)
Followed by Kenny Dougall (2,188) and Keshi Anderson (2,149).
4. Most appearances - Josh Bowler, 31 (21 starts, 10 sub)
Followed by Jerry Yates, 28 (19 starts, 9 sub), Marvin Ekpiteta, 27 and Kenny Dougall, 27 (24 starts, 3 sub)