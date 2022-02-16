Blackpool are enjoying an impressive first season back in the Championship under Neil Critchley

Top scorer, most assists and most minutes played: The numbers behind Blackpool's season so far

Blackpool are enjoying a fine first season back in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:36 pm

With 15 games remaining, Neil Critchley's side sit in 15th place in the Championship table and boast a 21-point gap to the bottom three.

Looking upwards, the Seasiders are eight points adrift of the play-off positions.

Using statistics provided by whoscored.com, we take a closer look at the numbers behind Blackpool' s season so far...

1. Top goalscorers - Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery

The strikers both have seven goals apiece in the Championship this season. Lavery has 10 overall when you count goals in the league, cup and for his country.

Photo Sales

2. Highest average rating - Keshi Anderson (7.1)

Followed by Marvin Ekpiteta (6.95), Gary Madine (6.94), Josh Bowler (6.86) and James Husband (6.84)

Photo Sales

3. Most minutes played - Marvin Ekpiteta (2,401)

Followed by Kenny Dougall (2,188) and Keshi Anderson (2,149).

Photo Sales

4. Most appearances - Josh Bowler, 31 (21 starts, 10 sub)

Followed by Jerry Yates, 28 (19 starts, 9 sub), Marvin Ekpiteta, 27 and Kenny Dougall, 27 (24 starts, 3 sub)

Photo Sales
BlackpoolNeil Critchley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3