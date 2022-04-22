Neil Critchley provides injury update ahead of Blackpool's trip to Luton Town

The Seasiders make the journey down to Kenilworth Road looking to claim a second consecutive win following Easter Monday’s demolition of Birmingham City.

No knocks were suffered in that game or during training this week, meaning Neil Critchley will have a similar pool of players to choose from.

“Jordan Gabriel will be out, Dujon Sterling is doing a bit of running and is on the grass at Chelsea, Kev Stewart is not too far away,” Critchley said.

“Luke Garbutt has been back in after his illness, he’s been training so he can come into contention for the squad.

“I think that’s it though, so it’s pretty much similar to what it was on Monday as we’ve had no issues since then.”

Neil Critchley's side head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow

Gabriel went for a scan this week on the hamstring injury he suffered in the Good Friday defeat to West Brom.

The results weren’t as bad as first feared, but it remains doubtful whether Blackpool will see him again this season with only four games remaining.

“It will be touch and go whether he appears again before the end of the season,” Critchley added.

“It’s not a long term one, but it will be one which keeps him out for a few weeks.

“Jordan is a quick healer and he keeps reminding me of that, so he’s desperate to be involved.

“But we’d have to take it day-by-day and see how quickly he recovers.”

In other injury news, Sonny Carey is making good progress in his recovery from his fractured metatarsal.

The midfielder, who suffered the blow at Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, was involved in a post-match training session on the Bloomfield Road pitch after Monday’s game.

“I’m delighted for Sonny,” Critchley said.

“That was one of the first training sessions Sonny has had with the team in terms of a full training session.

“It’s nice to have him back but he’s been out since Boxing Day, so it’s been quite a long time.

“Again, he needs a bit of time to get up to speed and add some full team training sessions. With only two weeks to go, that doesn’t give him a lot of time really.”

Elsewhere, Dan Grimshaw is unlikely to be risked and Grant Ward remains sidelined.

Like Carey, Grimshaw was involved in the small-sided training game on Monday but, having only just recovered from concussion and with Chris Maxwell now back fit, Critchley is unlikely to throw him back in.

Ward, meanwhile, is unlikely to feature again this season having not played since August as a result of a ruptured achilles tendon.

Tomorrow’s game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, due to the fixture being televised live on Sky Sports.

Their opponents could guarantee their place in the Championship play-offs with a win as long as results elsewhere go their way.