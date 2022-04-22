How Keshi Anderson helped solve Neil Critchley's 'conundrum' for Blackpool against Birmingham City

With Kevin Stewart still out, Callum Connolly required at right-back and Matty Virtue not risked, Pool’s head coach was severely short on options in that position for the game against Birmingham City.

Ethan Robson, meanwhile, was missing through illness.

Anderson has predominantly been used in a more advanced position this season, whether it be out on the left or in a number 10 role playing off the striker.

But against Birmingham the 27-year-old slotted in alongside Kenny Dougall in the middle of the park and provided an excellent disciplined display.

The former Swindon Town man still had a license to get forward, but he also carried out his defensive duties remarkably well.

“That was a bit of a conundrum the last 24 to 48 hours,” Critchley said, when asked about Blackpool’s lack of options in central midfield.

Anderson starred in a central midfielder's role against Birmingham City on Monday

“Ethan was ill unfortunately in the last 48 hours and with Matty Virtue, because he played last Monday against Liverpool and he got more minutes than anticipated against West Brom on Friday, that would have been his third game in a week which wouldn’t have been right for him.

“Keshi had actually played central midfield in a couple of games behind closed doors and did well, so it just shows you the quality he’s got and the intelligence he’s got.