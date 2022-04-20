Derby County set for farewell party in Blackpool as Rams granted increased allocation

The Rams have already sold out their initial ticket allocation of 2,133, leading them to request a further batch.

That wish has now been granted, with a further 1,182 tickets made available for sale, taking their overall allocation for the game on Saturday, April 30 to 3,315.

The game is Blackpool’s final home fixture of the season, so it should be a bumper gate at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders boasted their highest attendance of the season on Easter Monday when 13,993 watched the 6-1 thrashing of Birmingham City, who were also followed by around 3,300 away fans.

This beat their previous high, the recent game against Nottingham Forest, by seven.

As for Derby, their plight is already known, with their relegation to League One confirmed on Monday after suffering a dramatic late defeat to QPR.

Were it not for two points deductions, totalling 21 points, Wayne Rooney’s side would be safe in mid-table, four points adrift of the Seasiders.

But Derby remain in administration and are desperately seeking a new buyer to ensure their long-term future.

American businessman Chris Kirchner, recently linked with Preston North End, has been named as the administrator’s preferred bidder.

Aside from Derby and Birmingham, only Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers have been granted access to the full allocation in the East Stand this season.