Level on points with Preston? Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in the final table

After a run of five games without a win, Neil Critchley’s side put Birmingham City to the sword in their 6-1 thrashing.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 93 points
Promotion back to the top flight has been secured, but Marco Silva's side will now concentrate on claiming the title.
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 85 points
The Cherries are expected to hold off a late charge from Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest and join Fulham in the top two.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Nottingham Forest - 78 points
Steve Cooper's side are ending the season in impressive form, but it won't be enough to claim automatic promotion.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Huddersfield Town - 78 points
Carlos Corberan's side have enjoyed an excellent campaign.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd