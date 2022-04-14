Blackpool injury update on Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling, Luke Garbutt and Kevin Stewart ahead of West Brom clash

The Seasiders take on West Brom tomorrow looking for a first win in five, having drawn two and lost two in their last four outings.

Dan Grimshaw has returned to “tentative” light training this week after suffering concussion during the recent derby defeat to Preston North End.

Pool will continue to take no risks with the goalkeeper, who was rushed to hospital following a nasty collision with Preston forward Cameron Archer.

“Grimmy has been back in this week, but very tentative steps,” head coach Neil Critchley said.

“He’s been doing minimal, low level exercise but it’s nice to see him, nice to see his face and nice to speak to him.

“He’s obviously feeling a lot better than what he was, but we won’t take any unnecessary risks with him.

“We’ll be governed by the doctors and him and how he feels, so it will be baby steps with Grimmy between now and the end of the season.”

Elsewhere, Dujon Sterling continues to undergo rehabilitation back with his parent club Chelsea after suffering ankle ligament damage, while Kevin Stewart has returned to the grass this week to do some running in his recovery from a quad problem.

“It’s been quite quiet for a change, we don’t have much to report really. There’s no real difference to last week,” Critchley added.

“Kevin is doing a bit of running, so we’re hopeful of seeing him between now and the end of the season. Dujon is back at Chelsea doing some rehab and everyone else is as they were.

“We’ve got a busy few days with the two games over Easter and we’ve got another four games after that, so the squad will be utilised during the last few games.

“It’s up to us to keep attacking the games and keep that momentum and positivity going into the summer ready for next season.”

Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt is now fit but hasn’t featured in training this week due to illness.

“Luke has just had a couple of days where he’s been feeling ill this week, so he’s not been in all week,” Critchley said.