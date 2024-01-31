Along with Carey, Owen Dale could also play a role just behind the striker.

Owen Dale’s anticipated Blackpool departure looks to have taken another significant step forward.

Transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke is reporting, via X, that the 25-year-old has agreed a deal to join League One rivals Oxford United on a permanent deal. That’s after the winger was spotted in the Kassam Stadium crowd for the U’s' game against Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Dale was also reportedly seen in the tunnel post-match - all while the Seasiders were booking their place in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy thanks to their penalty shoot-out win against Bolton at Bloomfield Road.

The former Crewe man clearly played no part in that victory - nor was he involved in Blackpool’s match-day squad for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Charlton in the league. In fact, the player has found himself increasingly on the periphery of Neil Critchley’s plans in recent weeks, with his last League One start coming on New Year’s Day, when Blackpool were held to a goalless draw against Lincoln.

Dale has featured 32 times in all competitions for the Seasiders this season - with the majority of those outings seeing him deployed at wing-back. He’s scored twice and registered two assists in that time. But with Critchley well-stocked at wing-back following Hayden Coulson’s January arrival and in attacking areas, it looks increasingly likely that Dale might have played his last game for the club.

Signed from Crewe, initially on loan, in September 21, Dale has featured 47 times for Blackpool, scoring six goals and recording four assists. He spent the whole of last season on loan at Portsmouth, where he featured 50 times for the current League One leaders.